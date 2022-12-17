Beardstown Police Investigating Burglaries of Two Businesses

The Beardstown Police Department is investigating two burglarized businesses from early yesterday morning.

Beardstown Police Chief Martin Coad said in a phone message yesterday that Amigo Tire, located at 905 E. 3rd Street and Dairy Queen, located at 817 East 4th Street were broken into at around 7AM Friday by at least one individual.

No further information could be provided due to an active investigation. Chief Coad did say that video surveillance footage was captured and field forensics by the Illinois State Police was being completed to help further pursue possible suspects.

Chief Coad says if you have any information about these incidents to leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300 or call directly to Beardstown Police dispatch and leave a tip at 217-323-3131.