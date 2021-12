By Benjamin Cox on December 13, 2021 at 2:09pm

A Beardstown School District bus had a bit of a scare this morning.

According to the school’s Twitter this morning, a low-hanging power line got caught on top of the bus’ emergency hatch near Airport Road, about 1 mile south of the Beardstown Wal-Mart.

Beardstown EMS, Police, and Fire all responded to the scene. No one was injured in the incident.