Beardstown Schools On Remote Through Jan. 11

One school in the area won’t return to in-person learning for the remainder of the year. Beardstown schools have decided they won’t return to in-person learning until January 11th after a massive spike of COVID-19 among students.

According to the Cass County Star-Gazette, 153 students had been absent from school as of numbers released to the Beardstown School Board on November 18th. Full remote learning began on Monday.

The school dietary staff will continue meal delivery services for students in the district on the nominated days of instruction because the money for the purpose remains.