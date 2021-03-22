Beardstown Seeking More Volunteer Firefighters

The Beardstown Fire Volunteer Fire Department is searching for new members. Fire Chief Brian Becker told the Cass County Star Gazette that retirements, job relocations, and attrition have left the department with only about 20 volunteers on their roster.

To apply, anyone who lives with the department’s 9-1-1 coverage area that is at least 18 years of age and has earned a high school diploma or a GED equivalent; have no criminal record and posses a valid Illinois driver’s license and valid insurance.

Becker says that people need to be eager to learn and have availability to respond to fire department calls on a regular basis. Becker believes having a robust group of volunteers can mean the difference between saving a home or business or not.

Anyone with interest in applying to be a Beardstown firefighter should visit the department at 1119 Edwards Street to apply and ask questions.