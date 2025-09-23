Beardstown Special Athletes Win Softball Championship

By Gary Scott on September 23, 2025 at 9:18am

There was a welcome home celebration Monday night in Beardstown for its newest champions.

The Beardstown Area Special Athletes, representing the state of Illinois, won the Special Olympics North American Softball Championship over the weekend in Oklahoma City.

The Beardstown squad, who call themselves the Black Attack, played eight games between Thursday and Sunday, going 8-and-0, clinching the championship with a 19-4 win over the Kansas Stars.

The Black Attack, made up of athletes with disabilities, is coached by Benjie Holmes and Brian Warden.