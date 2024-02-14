Beardstown Teacher Receives ISBE Those Who Excel Award of Excellence

One area educator was honored by the Illinois State Board of Education with a Those Who Excel Award of Excellence.

Awards of Excellence are given to educators who have “greatly improved their school community by advocating for positive change and have shared opportunities for improvement with colleagues. Additionally, these educators have become an integral member of their departments and larger school culture.”

Beardstown CUSD #15 early career educator and 6th Grade Teacher Emma Taylor was the lone recipient in West Central Illinois to be awarded this year.

ISBE received a record number of nominations and applications for the 2024 Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards. The ISBE’s Teacher of the Year Award will be announced by State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders later this Spring.