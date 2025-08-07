Beardstown woman arrested after month-long investigation into stolen truck

A Beardstown woman was arrested yesterday by Cass County Sheriff’s deputies in relation to a stolen truck reported missing at the end of June.

According to a report from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on June 30, Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a call to a rural Beardstown residence for a report of a stolen Ford Ranger. During the investigation, deputies were able to obtain cities that the vehicle traveled to but no information on the actual location of the vehicle. Several suspects were developed with most being eliminated.

On August 4, Illinois Secretary of State Police were able to locate the stolen vehicle in Springfield.

Yesterday, Cass County deputies were able to obtain additional information on a suspect in the vehicle theft. Deputies were able to gain probable cause and arrested Tiffany R. Pascal, 44, of Beardstown on citations of theft over $500 and possession of a stolen vehicle. She was transported to the Schuyler County Jail where she will remain until a pretrial detention hearing is held.