Beardstown Woman Arrested After Drug Investigation

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Beardstown woman after an ongoing drug investigation.

Yesterday, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East 7th Street in Beardstown. According to a report from Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn, the search warrant was obtained as a result of a drug investigation into the illegal sale of a controlled substance from an address in that area.

Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, deputies arrested 46 year old Whitney L. Valente of Beardstown for 3 citations of delivery of a controlled substance, a single count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Valente was taken to and is currently lodged at the Schuyler County Jail without bond where she is awaiting a first appearance in court.