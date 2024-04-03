Beardstown Woman Arrested After Head-On Collision on IL-267

South Jacksonville Police arrested a Cass County woman after a two-vehicle crash near the I-72 interchange late yesterday afternoon.

Officers and LifeStar EMS were called to IL-267 and the I-72 eastbound on-ramp at 4:25PM for a two-vehicle collision with possible injuries.

Upon arrival and after investigation, officers determined that a vehicle driven by 60-year old Ronda G. Large of Beardstown was traveling northbound on IL-267 when she attempted to turn left, going the wrong way into the eastbound I-72 exit. As Large’s vehicle crossed into the southbound IL-267 lane of traffic, Large’s vehicle struck a vehicle driven by 88-year old Carole L. Kelley of the first block of Manassas Avenue head on. Kelley’s vehicle was pushed off the roadway and down an embankment. Both vehicles suffered disabling damage.

According to the report, both drivers received minor injuries but refused transport by ambulance to the hospital. Large was later cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was later released from the Morgan County Jail with a notice to appear in court.