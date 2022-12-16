Beardstown Woman Arrested After Meth Delivery Investigation

By Benjamin Cox on December 16, 2022 at 11:32am

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman in a search warrant served on Wednesday at a Beardstown residence.

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn reported that 51 year old Loretta L. Haber of Beardstown was arrested at her residence in the 1000 block of Pine Street after a warrant was served due to an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine delivery.

Haber was cited for methamphetamine delivery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of hypodermic syringes.

According to Cass County Court records, Haber was arrested in August for methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. She appeared in Cass County Court on Wednesday for those charges for a status hearing. She has a final pre-trial hearing set in that case for January 6th.

Haber currently remains held at the Schuyler County Jail on $200,000 bond.