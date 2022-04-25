Beardstown Woman Arrested For Single-Vehicle Roll Over

Beardstown Police, the Beardstown Fire Department, and Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 1300 block of Monroe Street in Beardstown this morning.

According to a report from the Beardstown Fire Department and Beardstown Police, a 2007 black Honda SUV with two women was traveling westbound on Monroe Street at approximately 1:40 this morning when it struck an unoccupied parked car causing their vehicle to rollover on its driver’s side.

Both women were extricated from the vehicle and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver, 23 year old Hania Urquiza-Espinoza was cited for driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and driving with a suspended and/or revoked license.

Urguiza-Espinoza is currently lodged at the Schuyler County Jail.