Beardstown Woman Arrested on Forgery, Drug Charges

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested one woman yesterday after conducting a search warrant.

Deputies executed the warrant at a residence in the first block of Frank Wessel Drive in Beardstown. According to Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn, the search warrant was obtained on information from an investigation involving the theft and forgery of stolen checks. Stolen checks were allegedly written in Cass and neighboring counties.

Deputies arrested 48 year old Rebecca L. Spears of that vicinity for Forgery, Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams, and possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She remains held without bond at the Schuyler County Jail.