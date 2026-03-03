Beardstown Woman Missing

A Beardstown woman has been reported missing, and her family is asking for the public’s help.

33-year-old Alexis Bennett, formerly of Beardstown, was last known to be in the East St. Louis area near a homeless shelter. Family members say she does not have her identification or her medication and has not been heard from since February 9th.

Bennett is described as a white female, five feet three inches tall, weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She can be identified by a dreamcatcher tattoo on her right shoulder and a hummingbird tattoo on her left foot.

Anyone with information about Alexis Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to call 217-204-8265.