Beardstown Woman Sentenced Head to Prison After Drug Probation Revoked from March Arrest

A Beardstown woman who pleaded guilty to drug charges back in April and was sentenced to probation is now heading to prison.

61-year old Marla J. Buss was arrested by Beardstown Police and Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies on March 13th after an extended investigation. Buss was initially charged with three counts of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams and one count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

The possession and two of the delivery charges were dropped per a plea agreement reached in Cass County Circuit Court on April 10th. Buss was then placed on 30 months of probation and ordered to pay fees and court costs.

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office then filed a petition to revoke that probation on May 19th. Buss failed to appear for a court hearing on that petition on June 5th and an arrest warrant was issued. Buss was then arrested a week later on June 12th and returned to the Schuyler County Jail. She was released ahead of a pretrial hearing on June 22nd in accordance with cash bail reform that went into effect.

On July 24th, Buss admitted to the stipulations in the petition to revoke probation and sentencing was set for late September. After a continuance, Buss was sentenced on Monday to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and had fines, fees, and court costs reinstated. She was given credit for 37 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.