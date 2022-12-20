Beardstown Woman Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges, Restitution Ordered

A Beardstown woman was sentenced to prison yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court.

49 year old Rebecca L. Spears of Beardstown pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Spears after they executed a search warrant at a residence in the first block of Frank Wessel Drive in Beardstown on March 16th. According to Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn in March, the search warrant was obtained on information from an investigation involving the theft and forgery of stolen checks. The investigation revealed stolen checks were allegedly written in Cass and neighboring counties. Spears was also charged for forgery, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of cannabis between 30-100 grams in the arrest.

Per Spears’ open plea in Cass County Court yesterday, she was sentenced to 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of Mandatory Supervised Release, ordered to pay a $200 county fine plus fees and court costs. Per an order of the court, Spears was ordered to pay $718.85 to five separate entities in Cass County as a part of the plea agreement relating to the forgery charge. The 3 other felony charges were dropped per the plea. Spears was given credit for 33 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.