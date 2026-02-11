Becker Running for Morgan Co Board

One of the republican candidates for the Morgan County board of commissioners hopes to be voice for the smaller communities in the county.

Vikki Becker is one of two candidates on the GOP ticket for a seat on the board. The other is Greg Hacker.

Both are vying for the seat now held by Dr Michael Woods. He is running unopposed in the primary.

Becker says her reasons for running are simple. She wants a better Morgan County for her, her children and grandchildren.

She says she is very active in the agricultural organizations with which she belongs. She has been in Springfield and Washington DC to lobby for changes on the farm and with farm law.

Becker says it’s hard for her to comment on the operations of the county, because she hasn’t sat in the commissioner’s seat. But, she would not support zoning in the county because of the control it would give the county, which is not needed.

She says she would bring common sense to the board in the decision making.