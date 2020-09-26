Beddingfield Presented Clancy Citizenship Award

Routt Catholic High School Senior Abigail “Abby” Beddingfield is the recipient of the Francis J. Clancy/Kiwanis Citizenship Award. Beddingfield was originally supposed to receive the award in May, but due to COVID-19, the Jacksonville Kiwanis postponed the presentation until this past Thursday at their regular club meeting.

The award is presented annually to an underclassman to recognize the student’s efforts in service and leadership. Beddingfield completed 192 service hours during the previous school year as a junior. Beddingfield said in a press release that the majority of her service is spent in the summers at a camp called Association of Horizon, where she spends an entire week with a person who has a disability. Beddingfield also volunteered at the Family Fun Festival, at KC Hall fish fries, and she is a member of the RCHS Crochet Club where she has made baby blankets and lap blankets that are then donated.

Beddingfield has not made a final decision on college, but says that she has narrowed her decision down to attending either Columbia College in Missouri or the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she hopes to obtain a degree in Forensic Science. She says she hopes to possibly one day obtain a doctorate in the field.