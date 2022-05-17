Believe In Education Drawing Off To Strong Start

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation’s annual Believe In Education drawing has kicked off with a good start. Less than half of the 4,000 tickets remain.

Foundation Director Amy Albers says the lucky winner of the $10,000 grand prize will be announced live during the a break from CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters’ concert kicking off the Jacksonville Main Street Downtown Summer Concert Series on June 3rd: “It’s always a lot of fun for us to be a part of the concert. It’s exciting for the crowd there also because we usually have a few tickets left to sell. Also, this year, we have a County Market $500 Gift Card to throw in the mix, which for some reason, always sounds a lot more fun than giving away $500 in cash.”

There are other chances to win cash prizes from $1,000 to $250 during the drawing. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25 and can be purchased at County Market, The Farmers State Bank & Trust Company, Jones Meat & Locker, Craig Albers/Investment Advisors Group, and the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation Office located at 211 West State Street.

Albers says if you live outside of the area, there are also options to get in on the drawing: “We have a lot of tickets every year sold outside of Jacksonville. They can either pay by PayPal, which we have a link to our website from Jacksonville School District 117’s website, which is www.jsd117.org or people can call me and can give me their payment information over the phone. I’m happy to fill out tickets for them. They can call 217-243-9411, extension 1133.”

Listen for a chance to a win a free ticket during the mornings with Bob Thomas on AM1180 WLDS, or during Lunch With the Legends and the evening drive with Kate on WEAI 107.1FM The Eagle.