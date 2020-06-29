Believe in Education Drawing winners

By Gary Scott on June 29, 2020 at 11:47am

WEAI hosted Amy Albers from the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation Friday at 4 to announce the winners.

The winner of the top prize of $10-thousand is Kim Pohlman of Jacksonville. Peter Peak of Jacksonville won the 2nd prize of $1-thousand.

The $500 prizes will be claimed by Jeff Olson of Springfield, and Richard Itchy Jones of Champaign.

The $500 County Market gift card goes to Phil and Lavonne Holloway of Jacksonville. John Hill of Jacksonville claimed the Frederic Duclos Sterling Silver Necklace.

The $250 prizes were won by Creston Whitaker of Dallas, Texas, Konnie Trace of Roodhouse, Carol Grady of Jacksonville, and Ellis Patterson of the Villages in Florida.

Proceeds from the sales go into Foundation projects throughout the year.