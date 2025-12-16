Benefit Planned for Victims of New Berlin House Fire

The New Berlin community is rallying around a local couple whose residence was destroyed by fire over the weekend.

The structure fire Saturday on Illinois Street in New Berlin claimed the home of Pat and Marjorie Reedich.

Marjorie is a member of the New Berlin-Island Grove Fire and EMS squad, which was one of the agencies that answered the fire call Saturday.

It was announced Monday that there will be a benefit for the Reedich’s this Thursday at Shepp’s Bar and Grill in New Berlin.

Their regular Queen of Hearts night will be a benefit for Pat and Marjorie to help them with expenses. There will be a special raffle and all proceeds from a 50/50 drawing will go to the couple.

If you can’t attend and would like to help, you can drop off donations at Shepp’s or give them to any Fire or EMS personnel.