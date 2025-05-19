Benson Arrested for Fight in White Hall

By Gary Scott on May 19, 2025 at 10:30am

A fight last week in White Hall led to a life threatening injury, and a couple of arrests there last week.

White Hall police chief Luke Coultas says officers were called to the parking lot about 9:30 last Wednesday night to break up a fight at Scotty’s convenience Store.

Coultas says officers found a 32 year old man who was unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from a head injury.

Coultas says the victim was taken by ambulance to Boyd Memorial Hospital, and then airlifted by helicopter to St John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Coultas has not released the victim’s name.

He says the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but police did arrest a 17-year-old girl believe to be connected with the incident. She was taken into custody for DUI.

Coultas says Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel filed charges Friday against 31-year-old Bruce Benson JR fir aggravated battery.

Coultas says Benson turned himself in without incident, and is being held at the Greene county Jail.

Coultas says additional charges may be filed later.