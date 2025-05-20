Benson Ordered Held in Greene County

By Gary Scott on May 20, 2025 at 5:23am

A Greene County judge has ordered a White Hall man held for allegedly beating another man at a convenience store in White Hall last week.

Judge Zachary Schmidt yesterday granted state’s attorney Craig Grummel’s petition to deny the pretrial release of 30-year-old Bruce Benson of White Hall.

Benson has been formally charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

The alleged victim has been identified as John Lane, who suffered a head injury. At last report, Lane was being treated at St John’s Hospital in Springfield.

The alleged incident occurred last Thursday at Scotty’s Gas Station in White Hall.

Grummel said the motion for denial of Benson’s release is based on the fact that he had been charged with a forcible Class 3 felony. Grummel considered him a threat to the community.

Judge Schmidt agreed, citing the seriousness of the injury and Benson’s criminal history.

Benson is being held at the Greene County Jail. His next court appearance is June 2nd.