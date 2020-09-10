Bentons Kick Off the PUW Campaign

The 2020 Prairieland United Way Campaign is now officially underway.

Campaign officials began the COVID version with a breakfast this morning, and a noon gathering. Both featured boxed meals.

The goal this year is $465,000. The campaign co-chairmen are the husband and wife team of Reg and Cynthia Benton.

Reg & Cynthia Benton address the goals of the current year’s campaign.

Reg Benton does not want to settle for a lower goal and use COVID as an excuse. He and his wife suggested to the board that the board increase the goal from what was proposed, and they settled at $465,000.

Cynthia Benton says the slogan she thought up says it all in these unusual times. United Together Now More Than Ever. She says the couple used a special services vehicle picture to emphasize the need for the campaign to raise the money to make the vehicle go.

The campaign also kicked off around town today with the $5 Jeans Day at various businesses. Employees could donate $5 to wear blue jeans to work. To view a full schedule of upcoming events, go to prairielandunitedway.org.

Prairieland United Way serves over 30 agencies, and more than 40 programs in Morgan, Scott, and northern Greene counties.

The Bentons hope to hit the goal before the end of February.