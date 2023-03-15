Bergschneider Finishes Second At State Poetry Out Loud Competition

By Benjamin Cox on March 15, 2023 at 11:44am

Franklin High School Senior Thad Bergschneider placed second in the state Poetry Out Loud competition on Monday.

Bergschneider was one of almost 8,000 students from around the state in the competition. 42 schools were represented at Monday’s competition at the Hoogland Center for the Arts in downtown Springfield.

Niles West High School Student Yohanna Endashaw took home the day’s top prize. She advances to May’s national competition in Washington D.C.

This is the second consecutive year that Bergschneider has finished at or near the top in the competition.