Bergschneider, Other State FFA Officers To Be Grand Marshals of State Fair Twilight Parade

A Franklin High School graduate will be leading this year’s Twilight Parade at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

The Illinois State FFA Officers will serve as grand marshals for the annual Twilight Parade. Illinois State FFA President Thad Bergschneider of Franklin will be accompanied by Vice President Eric Wisely of Nashville, Reporter Cooper Nelson of Canton, Secretary Riley Kessler of Staunton, and Treasurer Ben Bremmer of Pearl City to lead the parade.

Citing exponential growth in enrollees in FFA after a new state law now allows for FFA dues to be paid for every student in the state, leadership at the state fair said it would be fitting to have the state officers lead the parade.

The 2023 Twilight Parade will step off tomorrow from Lincoln Park at 5:30 p.m. and head east down Sangamon Avenue before turning onto Main Street on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The parade will follow Main Street then turn right onto Illinois Avenue before dispersing after the firehouse.

Admission to the fairgrounds is $5.00 for adults, $3.00 for seniors (60 and older) and kids 12 and under are free.