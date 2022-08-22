Berry Named New North Greene Jr./Sr. High Principal; Jones Named New Athletic Director

North Greene Unit District #3 has named a new junior high/high school principal and athletic director.

Brett Berry has been promoted to the role of Junior High/High School Principal. Berry takes over for Amanda Macias. Macias’ last official day was August 11th as she has taken the job as principal of Alton Middle School, which is closer to her home.

Berry is an Illinois College graduate and has been with North Greene School District in various capacities since 1997. Most recently, he has been the Dean of Students at North Greene Junior High/High School since 2020. Berry also has served as the district’s Athletic Director.

High School Girls’ Basketball Coach/Junior High Girls’ Track Coach McKea Jones will take over as the district’s athletic director. Jones has been with the district since 2018.