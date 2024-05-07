Best Selling Author Once Again Draws Inspiration For Book from Blessings on State, Jacksonville

A national bestselling author is giving another nod to Jacksonville and a local inn for her recently released book.

USA Today bestselling author Rachael Bloome has once again featured Jacksonville‘s Blessings on State Bed & Breakfast in her new release The Unexpected Inn, which hit the shelves May 1st. This book continues the story from Blessings on State Street, and even features one of Innkeeper Gwenn Eyer’s signature breakfast recipes. The Blessings Bay series is set on the West coast in a town much like Jacksonville.

Bloome says in the introductory letter of the book that she is inspired by Eyer and encouraged by her outlook on life as she battles cancer. Bloome also acknowledges that the truth is better than fiction, saying that the locality in the book draws from Jacksonville.

Bloome and readers from seven states gathered in Jacksonville two years ago for a readers retreat celebrating the release of Blessings on State Street.

Blessings on State Street and The Unexpected Inn are available in both digital and print formats through Rachael Bloome’s website and national retailers. Our Town Books in downtown Jacksonville will stock both books for Jacksonville area readers.