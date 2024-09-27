Bethalto Man Pleads Guilty to Shipman Murder of Wife, Dog

The Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced that a former Bethalto man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife in Shipman in February of 2023.

37-year old Jacob T. Kimbro, Sr. entered the plea in front of Macoupin County Judge Joshua Meyer today.

On the afternoon of February 25, 2023, a call was received by Macoupin County Emergency Dispatch about a male subject that had been shot and a woman had possibly been killed at a residence in the 500 block of Young Lane in Shipman. A deputy responded to the residence and found 31-year old Theresa Kimbro deceased from gunshot wounds, a dog deceased from gunshot wounds, and Theresa’s father John Sullivan severely injured with gunshot wounds. Sullivan was later transported from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital. Information about Sullivan’s recovery is not currently available.

Reports of a white truck fleeing the scene were received by area law enforcement and were traced to Madison County, where Jacob Kimbro was taken into custody after reports of a “suicidal man with a handgun” was made in Cottage Hills. After an intense standoff, Kimbro was detained and booked into the Macoupin County Jail, where he has remained in custody since.

The case has gone through the court system for more than a year, including several pretrial hearings, attorney changes, and various motions according to online court records.

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison thanked the members of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department for their investigation and apprehension of Jacob Kimbro in what he says is “one more step towards justice” for Theresa Kimbro.

Per the plea, charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated cruelty to animals were all dropped per the plea.

Jacob Kimbro faces between 20-60 years in prison for the single count of first-degree murder. If Kimbro receives the maximum sentence, he would not be eligible for parole until 2073. Sentencing is scheduled for October 23rd.