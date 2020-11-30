Better Business Bureau Passes Along Safe Shopping Tips for Cyber Monday

Approximately 60 million people are expected to do their holiday shopping today for Cyber Monday. The Better Business Bureau is warning the uptick in online shoppers to beware of rampant online scams this year. The most common types of scams involve fake websites that scammers use to steal credit card information. These are often sent through email. Whitney Quick, Regional Manager of the Better Business Bureau says that the websites look like popular websites like Amazon, USPS, FedEx and others with a link saying they have an unsuccessful delivery of a package. The links contain spyware and malware that can siphon information from your computer to a scammer’s laptop or phone.

Officials say many scams will be targeting shoppers looking for hot items, like electronics with deals that are too good to be true. Officials say to always check the web address, do market research on products for prices, and use common sense. Another tip they suggest – always use a credit card. Using a debit card can make it easier for scammers to steal your money and harder for you to get help to track it. Keeping receipts and checking return policies are other great ways to protect yourself during the online shopping season.