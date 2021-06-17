Better Newspapers, Inc. Acquires Greene Prairie Press, Scott County Times, Pike Press, Others

Five weekly newspapers in the region have been purchased by a company in Mascoutah. Greg Hoskins, publisher of Better Newspapers, Inc. has acquired the Greene Prairie Press, the Scott County Times, the Pike Press, the Calhoun News-Herald, and the Jersey County Journal from Campbell Publishing.

The family owned company owns 31 other newspapers in Illinois and Missouri. The company has been in existence since 1991, namely serving the Metro East region. The press plant for the papers is in Altamont with offices located in Mascoutah and ran entirely by the Hoskins family.