Bettis Named 2025 Principal of the Year by the Two Rivers Illinois Principals Association

By Benjamin Cox on December 16, 2024 at 3:14pm

A Greene County High School Principal has been named Principal of the Year by the Two Rivers Illinois Principals Association.

The association announced that Greenfield High School Principal Beth Bettis was the 2025 award winner.

The Two Rivers region includes schools from Adams, Schuyler, Brown, Cass, Pike, Scott, Morgan, Calhoun, and Greene counties.

The award honors high school principals who have succeeded in providing high quality learning opportunities to students, made exemplary contributions to the profession, and who are acknowledged by their peers.