Bettis Steps Down From West Central Girls’ Head Coaching Job

Hall-of-Fame coach Brian Bettis has stepped down after coaching the West Central and Bluffs girls’ basketball teams for the past 28 years.

Bettis started with Bluffs High School in the 1996 season. He later would become the West Central coach, after the two schools began co-oping sports during the 2004 season.



The Journal Courier reported the announcement Tuesday evening after West Central 36-20 loss to Calhoun in the semifinals of the Bluffs Regional. Bettis indicated it was his final game for the time being. He told the Journal Courier he needed time away from coaching for awhile.

Bettis’ career includes a state championship in 2011 with West Central and a state runner-up finish in 2009, and more than 500 victories. Bettis was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches’ Hall of Fame in 2015.