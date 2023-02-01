Bevy of Canned Meats from Vienna Sausage to Potted Meat Recalled

Popular brands of canned meats from Vienna sausage to chicken are being recalled.

According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, Conagra Brands, Inc., based out of Fort Madison, Iowa, is recalling approximately 2,5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect they say could cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of the contamination.

Various brand names including Great Value, Goya, Armour, Kroger, and Hargus to name a few are subject to the recall of canned meat products such as several types of Vienna sausage, potted meat, and chicken Vienna sausages.

The affected products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023, and bear the establishment number “P4247” on the product cans.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, a full list of the products can be found on the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

The problem was discovered when Conagra Brands notified FSIS after finding spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse.

Following an investigation, it is suspected the cans subject to the recall may have been damaged in a way that is not readily apparent to consumers and could allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans.

According to the report, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and either throw them away or return them to the point of purchase.