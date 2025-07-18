Beware of Scam

By Gary Scott on July 18, 2025 at 11:13am

The Morgan County sheriff’s department is warning about scam calls circulating in the area.

Sheriff Mike Carmody’s office says the scam artists are falsely representing themselves as chief deputy Jamie Jackson from the Morgan County sheriff’s office.

The release indicates the callers are urging recipients to contact them regarding an urgent legal matter.

Investigators say the number most commonly used is 952-6172, but there could be additional variations used.

The release indicates the nature of these phone calls have a goal of extorting money from unsuspecting victims.

The sheriff’s department emphasizes these are a scam, and any calls should be reported to the sheriff’s department or nearest police agency.