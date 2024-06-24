Bicyclist Injured After Collision on West Morton Avenue on Saturday

A Jacksonville man was injured after his bicycle collided with a vehicle on West Morton Avenue on Saturday.

Jacksonville Police were called to the intersection of West Morton at Lincoln Avenue at approximately 1:15PM Saturday. According to a police report, due to conflicting information, officers reviewed nearby surveillance footage to determine that 28-year old Kyle A. Hyslop of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue attempted to cross West Morton Avenue while heading northbound on Lincoln Avenue and failed to comply with traffic lights. Cross traffic had a green light and Hyslop’s bicycle collided with a vehicle being driven by 93-year old Thomas E. McKula of the 200 block of Leland Lake Drive.

Hyslop was transported by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for unspecified injuries.

Hyslop was later cited for disobeying a traffic control device. McKula was cited for driving on an expired drivers license.