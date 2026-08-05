Big Eli Story Featured on Main Street 250

Jacksonville Main Street will be one of many from the Main Street network included in an online storytelling initiative.

To celebrate America 250, Main Street America has launched the Main Street 250 Storytelling Map, where more than 250 historical stories from across the Main Street network can be read. Judy Tighe of Jacksonville Main Street says Jacksonville shares a one-of-a-kind story that highlights a part of the town’s history. “I was going to go in the Underground railroad direction since we just did the mural but, several others talked about their Underground Railroad connection and I thought, ya know what? We got something that no one else does…and that’s the Big Eli,” Tighe said.

Tighe says when you click on Jacksonville Main Street’s portion of the Storytelling Map, viewers can read a summary of when W.E. Sullivan created the Big Eli Ferris Wheel, which debuted in downtown Jacksonville in 1900. Tighe says this is a very unique part of Jacksonville’s history. “What people don’t realize is there is less than a dozen manufacturers for Ferris Wheels of any kind worldwide.”

To view the storytelling map and read Jacksonville’s Big Eli story visit History Happens on Main Street | Main Street America.