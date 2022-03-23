Big Score for JHS Baseball

By Gary Scott on March 23, 2022 at 6:47am

In baseball yesterday, JHS scored a school record 25 runs in one inning, and won over Decatur Eisenhower at Future Champions Field 28-3, Brown County thumped Pleasant Hill 10-0, and Rushville Industry edged Lewistown 3-2.

Yesterday in softball, New Berlin-South County dropped Calvary Lutheran 3-2.

Today in baseball, Jacksonville plays at Decatur Eisenhower, Routt heads for Pawnee, GNW goes to Carlinville, West Central is at Athens, Beardstown welcomes Canton, and Rushville Industry brings in Camp Point.

In softball, JHS hosts Decatur Eisenhower, Pittsfield plays at South County/New Berlin, West Central travels to Athens, and Calhoun welcomes Alton.

The JHS track teams host Routt, North Greene, and Meredosia.