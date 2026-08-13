BIG Winner in Quincy Lottery

By Gary Scott on August 13, 2026 at 10:56am

Check your powerball ticket if you bought it recently in Quincy.

The Illinois Lottery department says someone is holding the ticket worth just over $1-billion as a result of last night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hy Vee Gas on north 36th Street in Quincy.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers…4, 26, 66, 67, 69 and powerball 9.

The retailer gets its share…a $500-thousand cash bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot is the largest Powerball prize won so far this year, and eighth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

It is the second largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois.