Biker Sought by ISP

By Gary Scott on May 29, 2026 at 1:22pm

State police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person response for driving his motorcycle at a high speed in Sangamon and Cass counties.

Troopers say the bike is a black Kawasaki ZX-6R with no registration plate.

The driver is described as a white male, with a white or light gray helmet, wearing a blue windbreaker, and dark blue or black windbreaker pants. He also wears gloves, and black and white tennis shoes.

The reports indicate the motorcycle was last seen traveling at extremely high speeds while passing vehicles on the shoulder, and disregarding traffic control devices.

The bike was seen traveling during the morning hours on route 125 near Arenzville Road in Beardstown, route 125 eastbound toward Springfield, and in the Jefferson Street and Bruns Lane areas.

Police speculate he may frequent the Beardstown and Springfield area.

Those who may have seen him or know him are urged to clal state police at 217-786-6677.