Bill Wade Photography Closes

A staple downtown Jacksonville business appears to have closed up shop for good.

Bill Wade Photography had signs on the doors on Tuesday at their studio at 229 East State Street that read “After 75 years, we are closing our doors. We have loved being part of your lives.”

Clients were directed to call a cellphone number to the owners, either Kurt or Bret Wade, for further inquiries.

The business started as a one-man operation by their father Bill in April 1950. Known for its innovative photography techniques, the family-owned and operated business has photographed hundreds of weddings, proms, and other events throughout the region.