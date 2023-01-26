Birch Resigns From Pike County Board

The Pike County Board will be filling a vacancy.

The Pike Press reports that long-time board member John Birch was resigning from the county board due to health concerns.

County Board Chairman Andy Borrowman thanked Birch for his lengthy term of service to the county. Birch won re-election to a new 4-year term in November.

Birch served on three county board committees that will also have to be filled. The Pike Press reports that the Pike County Republican Central Committee will provide 3 nominations to fill Birch’s vacancy. Borrowman says he expects to receive those nominations ahead of the Pike County Board’s February meeting, with anticipation of seating Birch’s replacement at that February meeting.