Birds’ nest causes small fire

By Benjamin Cox on December 3, 2025 at 9:35am

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a small fire in a chimney last night due to birds.

West Central Joint Dispatch received a report of smoke pouring out of the attic of a home in the 800 block of East State Street shortly before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival and after extinguishing a small fire in a chimney, firefighters determined that a birds’ nest had clogged up a chimney in use. No reports on damages were listed in a report from the Jacksonville Police Department.

The report said no one was injured in the incident.