Bizzare Break In at Restaurant Leads to Burglary Arrest

Jacksonville Police arrested a homeless woman last night in connection to a bizarre break in at a restaurant on the city’s east side on Monday.

My Buddy’s BBQ & Catering was shut down for the week while owners Kim & Buddy Fore were out of town on vacation. On Tuesday, the restaurant’s Facebook Page reported that a female subject had entered the restaurant on Monday morning while it was closed after obtaining a key from an outdoor key box.

According to posted footage from the restaurant’s security cameras, the female subject then spent the next 7 hours inside the business rummaging through the building, pretending to wait tables for imaginary customers while wearing a hat and apron from the business.

In the process, the business owners reported that three phones were taken and a tablet used for processing orders was locked out.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, officers received a ping from one of the stolen phones at a residence in the 400 block of East Lafayette Avenue just before midnight last night. Upon arrival, police located the phone and the alleged burglary suspect, 35-year old Sarah R. Parker, listed as homeless. Police are said to have located the other two phones during the arrest.

Parker was arrested without incident, booked into the Morgan County Jail and has since been released with a notice to appear in court.