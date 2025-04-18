Black Vultures Fair Game with Permit

By Gary Scott on April 18, 2025 at 10:06am

The Illinois Farm Bureau has convinced the US Fish and Wildlife Service to allow the killing of black vultures in Illinois.

Approved applicants will be allowed a maximum of three birds, determined after consultation with USDA wildlife services. Following a consultation and approval, a state permit will also be provided by IDNR.

The birds are known to prey on young livestock and birth mothers, causing significant injuries and even death.

IFB president Brian Duncan says the population of the birds has increased significantly in recent years, particularly in the southern part of the state.

The birds are a migratory fowl protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They can be killed now with a migratory bird depredation permit.

This goes into effect December 31st.

