Blackburn Announces Resignation of President

The Board of Trustees of Blackburn College have announced the resignation of its president.

Dr. Mark Biermann

Dr. Mark Biermann has turned in his resignation to the board, according to an announcement released by the college today, to focus on health, well-being, and extended family. Dr. Greg Meyer, a former Blackburn College professor, has been appointed as Interim President and will serve until the search for a new president is completed. To help ensure a smooth transition, Meyer will serve as Interim President-elect during the month of December before officially taking office on January 3rd.

Dr. Rochelle Henderson, chair of the Blackburn College Board, praised Biermann’s navigation of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and for his leadership in guiding the school for future growth and success.

Meyer previously served as a department and division chair, Professor of Philosophy and Religion, Dean of Students, College Counselor, and Director of Church Relations. He has remained actively engaged with the institution since his retirement, returning to the campus during the spring of 2020 to serve as Interim Provost.

Henderson shared that, as part of the transition plan, a committee representing all areas of campus would be formed to engage with an outside firm to help in conducting a national search for its next president.