Blackburn Awards $12K in Science Day Scholarships

By Benjamin Cox on June 4, 2024 at 5:10am

More than 200 area students recently competed at Blackburn College’s 35th Annual Science Day scholarship competition.

The students were all hoping to obtain individual Blackburn scholarships while also seeking recognition and cash prizes in chemistry, biology, physics, and psychology. Blackburn awarded $12,000 to students and schools during the event.

Jacksonville High School finished first in biology and second in chemistry. Pleasant Plains High School finished first in chemistry, physics, and psychology.

Throughout the day, the professors and Blackburn students working the event observed each student’s aptitude and participation. Blackburn students also graded exams and announced the top-scoring students and schools. A list of the top-scoring students was not provided.