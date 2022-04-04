Blackledge Pleads Guilty To Two Counts in Rural Quincy Assault, Carjacking

A Quincy woman has pled guilty to her role in a kidnapping and an assault that took place in November.

33 year old Karen Blackledge pled guilty in Adams County Circuit Court on Friday to charges of home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault under terms of a negotiated plea. Three other charges were dismissed per the plea which included home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Blackledge and 34 year old Bradley Yohn of Springfield on November 9, 2021, entered a home on Quincy’s North Bottom Road illegally and while in the home as an accomplice used a weapon to stab an elderly woman. The victim later died. Yohn and Blackledge were arrested the next day in Springfield. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office at the time reported Yohn and Blackledge allegedly threatened to use force to carjack a vehicle and kidnap the woman, then Yohn allegedly forced himself into the woman’s home and assaulted her. Blackledge’s charges stem from her being Yohn’s accomplice.

Yohn’s next court appearance is April 12th.

Muddy River News reports that according to Blackledge’s negotiated plea she will receive 40 years in prison – two 20 year sentences served consecutively for each charge. The formal sentencing will take place on May 5th. Blackledge will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence.