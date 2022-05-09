Blackledge Sentenced For Role in Adams County Sexual Assault, Home Invasion Case

By Benjamin Cox on May 9, 2022 at 7:55am

An Adams County woman was sentenced to 2 consecutive 20 year sentences in the Illinois Department of Corrections Thursday afternoon in Adams Count Court.

33 year old Karen Blackledge pleaded guilty to one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated sexual assault, both Class X felonies on April 1st.

The charges stem from a November 9th incident in which Blackledge and 35 year old Bradley Yohn is alleged to have kidnapped 70 year old Christine “Tina” Schmitt under knife point, stabbed her, took her car, and then forced their way into Schmitt’s home along North Bottom Road. Scmitt later died on December 12th.

Yohn remains lodged in Adams County Jail on $15 million bond awaiting a hearing on ineffectiveness of counsel and the possibility of representing himself on May 11th.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones read victim impact statements from 3 of Schmitt’s grandchildren. Seven other family members made impact statements in the courtroom.

Muddy River News reports that Blackledge looked straight ahead for most of the hearing , shielding her face with her left hand as video and still cameras recorded her. She removed her glasses at one point and wiped tears from her face.

Adams County Public Defender Chris Pratt gave a statement of allocution for Blackledge explaining she would have a hard time speaking saying she had apologized for her actions and was ashamed.

Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd concurred with the negotiated plea agreement and sentenced Blackledge to 20 years in prison for the home invasion, followed by 20 years for the aggravated criminal sexual assault, with credit for 127 days served in custody.

Illinois’ Truth in Sentencing guidelines require that Blackledge serve 50% of the home invasion sentence and 85% of the aggravated criminal sexual assault sentence.