Bland Family Farms Receives Grant, Hopes to Expand Seasonal Produce Tours

By Benjamin Cox on June 17, 2024 at 12:02pm

A rural Jacksonville specialty farm has received a major national grant award.

Bland Family Farm was awarded up to $15,000 by the Frontera Farmer Foundation to buy a conveyor-driven brush wash system equipped with a sorting turntable tailored for root vegetables.

The farm recently employed a new oscillating harvester to help with the labor-intensive root vegetables like garlic, onions, beets, carrots, and potatoes.

Clint and Marcella Bland have been operating their organic farm since 2016, producing eggs, pasture-raised chickens, grass-fed beef, and chemical-free vegetables.

The Blands have recently partnered with the Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau for the creation of seasonal produce tours. The goal of the tour is to create more farm-to-table experiences for families.