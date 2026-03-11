Bland Opens Farms of Illinois Store on Walnut

By Gary Scott on March 11, 2026 at 11:14am

Jacksonville’s newest grocery store opened its doors on West Walnut yesterday for the first time.

The Farms of Illinois and Bland Family Farm yesterday opened a new retail location at 1203 West Walnut.

One of the owners, Clint Bland says the location will sell fresh, local food.

Bland says the time was right for a storefront.

Bland says this is not just a showcase of products, but will feature food ready to sell and eat. This includes milk, cheese, eggs, meat and seasonal produce.

Much of it will come from Mueller Family Farms, and coffee from Elm City Roastery.

Bland says the store will open Monday through Thursday. Monday and Tuesday hours are 9 AM to 4 PM, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

The store phone number is 217-320-2900.

Up to this point, Farms of Illinois included Bland Family Farm and other central Illinois farms and people were able to order food on line. Bland says the store does NOT take the place of the online service.